Diljit Dosanjh changes song lyrics during Hyderabad concert after Telangana government BANS songs promoting alcohol, drugs; Netizens say ‘last minute…’

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Hyderabad on November 15, 2024 but before the event, he received a notice from the Telangana government cautioning him against singing songs that glorify drugs or alcohol. The notice was issued following a complaint by a Chandigarh resident, citing his earlier performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where such songs were reportedly sung. The singer changed his song lyrics, drawing heartfelt reactions like 'last minute syllabus change'.

To comply with the court's order, Diljit Dosanjh humorously modified the lyrics of his songs during the performance. For instance, he altered the line "Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade" to "Tenu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade," laughing as he sang.

The official page of Diljit’s Dil-Lumanati tour shared a video of the moment, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans online.

Check out the video here:

Netizens were quick to take to the comments section. One wrote, "What if crowd itself is singing daaru". Someone wrote, "Hum fans ne toh daaru hi gaya". One person wrote, "last minute syllabus change". One netizen wrote, "Govt said can’t use daru then jatt said ok daru=coke".

Someone wrote, "Sharam karo yaar Telangana government! Sharam!". One person mentioned, "Just love the way he is using words so carefully in his songs for people love this pure soul".

One person wrote, "Telangana Government really thought they could water down Diljit’s vibe Joke’s on them—he just cracked open a coke and kept the party going! It’s like trying to ban fireworks at Diwali; the celebration doesn’t stop, it just gets louder. Hyderabad might not have deserved Diljit but loved how he did everything without losing his signature touch! Love him".

Meanwhile, one wrote, "Right in the face of haters, Aithe rakh". One person wrote, "Why were they serving alcohol at concert then? govt’s hypocrisy at max." One person wrote, "Telegram Government Crying In Side -- Bhai Ye Kya Ho Gya Hmre Saath". One person wrote, "The way he and his team tweaked the lyrics last minute to adhere to the legal guidelines is worth applauding he proved that is is Greatest Of All the Times."

The rapper, singer, and actor's final show is scheduled for December 29, 2024, in Guwahati.

