Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra’s latest BTS PICS from Amar Singh Chamkila’s sets will get you excited for film

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra have left all their fans excited for their upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila. The trailer of this Imtiaz Ali directorial has already created a lot of hype and we cannot wait to watch the story of Amar Singh Chamkila come alive on the silver screen. Well, the actors have been treating us with some BTS pictures and videos quite often these days. Today the Crew actor shared several pictures of him in his character from the sets and that will only make your wait for the film's release more difficult.

Diljit Dosanjh shares BTS pictures

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit Dosanjh has shared several pictures of him as Amar Singh Chamkila. In the first picture, we can see him sitting on the street with a cup of tea beside him. In the next picture can see him in the middle of lifting his musical instrument. The third one is of him sitting in the middle of the green field with a smile and a musical instrument.

The next picture also has Parineeti Chopra in it and it looks like a cute moment between Diljit and her where she seems to be going somewhere in a car. Then comes a picture of the actor sitting along with several men. The last picture makes the actor look quite different. Sharing these pictures, the singer and actor wrote ‘CHAMKILA 12th April.’

Advertisement

Check it out:

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is about a humble singer whose brash lyrics ignited fame and outrage in Punjab. As he faced increasing success and brutal criticism before his impending death, Parineeti plays the role of Amarjot in the biopic about the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and stars opposite Diljit, who plays the titular role.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's directorial is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films and will stream on Netflix from April 12.

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh recalls pranking Parineeti Chopra; says he had no expectations from actress