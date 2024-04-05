Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh recalls pranking Parineeti Chopra; says he had no expectations from actress

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is a biopic on the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, and Diljit plays the titular role. Ahead of the release, Diljit shared some interesting anecdotes about their shooting days and also revealed it was difficult for him, as well as Parineeti, to copy the styles of Chamkila and Amarjot.

Diljit Dosanjh shares it was difficult for him and Parineeti Chopra to learn Chamkila and Amarjot's styles

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about the challenges he and his co-star Parineeti Chopra faced in acing the styles of Chamkila and Amarjot.

He said, "It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila's songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 percent look odd. But we have tried, and AR Rahman sir's team has helped us a lot."

Recalling how he and Imtiaz Ali would play pranks on Parineeti by giving her one pitch to sing while telling the musician a different one, Diljit added, "Even Parineeti, I did not have expectations from her because Amarjot's part was tougher. Amarjot used to sing in a very high pitch. So, we have tried. I cannot sing like Chamkila, and Parineeti cannot sing like Amarjot. We have only tried. Since in the film it is connected to the story, people might like it."

Advertisement

On April 4, Parineeti Chopra shared a video where we could see a reel and real-life Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot. The video juxtaposed numerous real pictures of the slain singers of Punjab with the ones recreated by Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh for the film.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Diljit and I had the privilege of playing the role of two legends who changed the music landscape in India… recreating their famous images in the film and seeing them again today gives me goosebumps."

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is about a humble singer whose brash lyrics ignited fame and outrage in Punjab. As he faced increasing success and brutal criticism before his impending death, Parineeti plays the role of Amarjot in the biopic about the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and stars opposite Diljit, who plays the titular role.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's directorial is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films and will stream on Netflix from April 12.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra drops reel and real-life pics of Amar Singh Chamkila-Amarjot ft. Diljit Dosanjh and the resemblance is UNCANNY