Divyenndu jokes there’s ‘pin drop silence’ post Mirzapur 3 release months after he left the show

Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya was one of the most loved characters in Prime Video’s hit show Mirzapur. However, after the second season, the actor chose to part ways and his character's journey also ended in the show. Recently while promoting his latest show Life Hill Gayi, Divyenndu joked something about the show and it's now going viral.

The entire cast of the Disney+ Hotstar show was speaking to Filmygyan when Mukti Mohan referring to Mirzapur said, “I’m waiting for everyone to slowly calm down and then I will watch silently.” Divyenndu was quick to add, “You can watch it now. There’s pin-drop silence after season 3” before breaking into a laugh. He further clarified he was just joking.

There have been a few times when the 41-year-old has revealed the reason for moving away from Mirzapur, the latest being when he spoke to Zoom. Divyenndu told the portal, “After a point of time you cannot romanticize the fact that you are playing a dark character. It tends to take a toll on you. There is only one way to do it...you have to go deep. And you have to come out of it also.”

However, the actor feels after doing Madgaon Express and Life Hill Gayi, he got a bit of relief. Divyenndu feels that as an actor one wants to do different things, experiment, and be a part of various kinds of stories and characters. After two successful seasons, Mirzapur 3 was released on July 5 this year to a lukewarm response.

In the same interview, Divyenndu was also asked about the immense amount of love his Mirzapur fanbase continues to send him. Reacting to it, he said, “It's love only...kabhi kabhi zyada bhi ho jata hai love, but you cannot really question it. It's a good thing it's a fortunate thing that people love you. But yeah, I mean even if you want to forget people won't let you forget. So, it's a part and parcel of your life."

Divyenndu’s Life Hill Gayi is already streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and it also stars Kusha Kapila, Bhagyashree, Kabir Bedi, and Vinay Pathak in key roles.

