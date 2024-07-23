Mirzapur 3: Co-director REACTS to fans' disappointment over Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiya’s absence; confirms season 4

Mirzapur’s craze was massive during its first two seasons but looking at the third season’s reviews, it seems the success is fading. The co-director of Mirzapur 3, Anand Iyer, recently spoke to India Today and addressed the same alongside mentioning how he received the audience’s disappointment about the ending of some characters.

Anand Iyer on people missing Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur 3

A popular character from the show Munna Bhaiya played by Divyenndu saw an end in the second season and didn’t return for the third part. According to Anand, there’s a fine line between such expectations and staying true to the script. “One can't cater to everyone,” he said while explaining how unpredictable things happen both in the show and in life

Iyer added, “Similarly, in a show, characters come and go. It is all about 'Mirzapur', not about one character. The show must go on with new twists and turns.” For the unversed, no one knows if the character was pushed to a dead-end willingly or because Divyenndu didn’t want to return to the show.

While speaking to Humans of Bombay earlier this year, Divyenndu admitted that the character was affecting his personality. He had said, “We shouldn’t over-romanticise going too deep into a character, because it is not easy. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated.”

Anand Iyer on Mirzapur 3’s mixed reception

The Love in The Time of Corona director said that mixed reviews are the fate of most shows in recent days and many people still like where the show is heading. He further acknowledged some fans expressing themselves emotionally but he feels it's related to just the characters and not Mirzapur in general.

“And there are constant discussions about Season 4 as well, which somewhere makes me believe that the show is widely loved,” Anand added. In the same interview, he said a little later that he’s certain about season 4’s development but people will have to wait a little more to receive clarity on that.

Iyer further revealed that Season 3 was delayed due to COVID but now things are on track and will all the love the Mirzapur team has received they’re heading towards Season 4.

Mirzapur celebrates womanhood and different shades of powerful ladies

Anand further in the interview revealed how Mirzapur’s narrative is driven largely by women and the show makes sure to give them prominence in the plot. “It's almost like a 'coming-of-age' drama. Women are such strong, fantastic beings,” Iyer said adding that he’s inspired by women in his life and it’s high time that they get a due because of stories such as Mirzapur.

Mirzapur is spearheaded by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand said that there was no challenge coming on board. He detailed, “Gurmeet is the showrunner because he's been there for the previous two seasons. I have joined this whole elite kind of team now. So, everything happens in collaboration.” Anand recalled discussing things with Singh, the actors, and making sure that the arc of all characters was taken over well. “It's a very conscious thing that we do,” Iyer said.

For the unversed, Mirzapur is available to stream on Prime Video and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi, among others in key roles.

