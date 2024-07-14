Emraan Hashmi refused to dub for his first film because he was asked to mimic Amitabh Bachchan; Here's what happened next

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most adored actors of Bollywood thanks to his consistent efforts of offering something fresh to the audience. The actor is currently in the news for the release of his web series Showtime part 2.

Emraan recently opened up about when he was new in the industry and was asked to mimic Amitabh Bachchan.

Emraan Hashmi recalls when he was asked to mimic Amitabh Bachchan

During an interview with The Lallantop, Emraan Hashmi opened up about the importance of having individuality. He recalled that during the dubbing of his first film i.e. Footpath, he was asked by an AD to deliver his dialogues in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, an idea which he didn't agree to.

Emraan said he couldn't understand why he was supposed to speak like Amitabh Bachchan because he had his individuality. He said that when he expressed his disagreement, it led to an argument and he walked out. Ultimately, Vikram Bhatt dubbed for him in the film because they were dealing with time constraints as well.

Emraan also revealed that he had to give 40 retakes for his first scene in Footpath. The actor said that he was so scared that he couldn't deliver the dialogue despite so many attempts. It was on the next day after Mahesh Bhatt encouraged him and he practiced the dialogue at home, he aced it on the first attempt.

Advertisement

More about Footpath

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the 2003 film Footpath was a crime thriller that had Emraan Hashmi in the lead along with Aftab Shivdasani, Irrfan Khan, and Bipasha Basu among others. It was based on Mahesh Bhatt's 1998 film Angaaray which featured Akshay Kumar, Nagarjuna, Pooja Bhatt, and Sonali Bendre. Angaaray was also based on the American film State of Grace.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Emraan Hashmi has started 2024 on a busy note as he was seen in Showtime Part 1 in March followed by Ae Watan Mere Watan in the same month. Now in July, the second part of Showtime has released. The actor is also working on upcoming big Telugu films They Call Him OG and G2.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi reacts to rumors of Tiger 3 co-star Salman Khan reaching late on set; recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan