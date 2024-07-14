Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan gives warm hug as Rajinikanth touches his feet; WATCH

The Ambanis brought several big names from across the globe under one roof at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ‘Aashirwad ceremony’.

The event that was hosted on July 13 also saw two megastars of the entertainment industry, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth sharing a precious moment at the event. Check it out!

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth exchange warm hug

A lot happened at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ‘Aashirwad ceremony’ on July 13. Several spiritual leaders and religious gurus arrived at the event. While PM Narendra Modi blessed the couple, singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, and others performed melodious songs and bhajans together.

Scores of inside glimpses from the event also went viral. The best of them all was when superstar Rajinikanth met with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. No matter how many successful films he delivered or how many accolades he carries in his kitty, the Don actor rose above them all and paid his respect to his senior by touching Big B’s feet.

Like a gentleman and a humble human being, the Piku actor didn’t let Rajinikanth touch his feet. In return, he gave him a warm hug. The two mahanayaks then interacted for a couple of moments at the event. Isn’t this a memory for the books?

Check it out:

