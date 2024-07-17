Emraan Hashmi says 'envy engulfs' him all the time; 'There’s always someone who you feel is better than you'

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most loved and successful actors in the entertainment industry. The actor was recently seen on Showtime and has been receiving praise ever since. Amid the release, he candidly opened up about how he feel jealous of his contemporaries in a new interview.

The actor also added that his narcissistic side sometimes makes him feel like he could have done something better than others.

Speaking to News18, Emraan Hashmi opened up about how he feels envious of other stars and added that there’s ‘always a battle’ in his head where he feels that he could have done a role better than the one cast for it.

The Tiger 3 actor said, "Envy engulfs me all the time. I’m envious of a lot of people and that’s a part and parcel of any industry. There’s always a perception of you and let’s face it, there’s always someone who you feel is better than you. And this feeling has got to do a lot with your temperament and the kind of person you’re."

Emraan further added that he knows that he could’ve done a better job at it because it’s a 's**t job that he did' and this feeling is continuous. Speaking more on it, Hashmi shared that there’s this narcissistic side to you where you feel that you could’ve done something better than others.

During the interview, he was questioned about any film regrets, and he remembered a project he didn't want to name due to the involvement of many talented individuals. It was a film made with the best of intentions and had a great script. "However, it turned out to be this god-awful film (sighs)! I couldn’t even see it because the trailer itself was so cringe. It definitely wasn’t what I had signed up for,” Emraan said.

More about Showtime Season 1 Part 2

In Part 2 of the first season of Showtime, Yasmin (Mouni Roy), is torn to choose between love and her unborn child. Raghu Khanna (Emraan Hashmi) is navigating his life after opening his new studio.

On the other hand, Mahika Nandy (Mahima Makwana) is struggling to complete her ambitious film 1857 due to the unprofessionalism of the lead actor Armaan Singh (Rajeev Khandelwal). She falls deeper into the trap set by Saajan Morarka (Vijay Raaz).

However, Showtime's part 2 received mixed reactions from the viewers and the web series is currently streaming on Netflix.

