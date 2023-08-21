EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha denied wearing a bikini in Pyaar Ka Punchama due to THIS reason

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the rare female actors in the new-age Hindi film industry, whose acting prowess doesn’t need any introduction. Besides stealing thunders with her amazing acting chops, the diva often makes her fans go gaga with her beauty and strong persona. When it comes to fashion, she knows how to set the Internet ablaze with all those sexy thigh-high slit gowns and bold body-hugging ensembles. However, there was a time when Bharuccha didn’t feel confident enough to pull off a bikini on screen. The actor who is now gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated outing, Akelli, sat down with Pinkvilla for an exclusive chat and candidly spoke about body positivity and how after avoiding bikini completely, she began embracing it with confidence and elan.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on why she didn’t wear a bikini in Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her Bollywood debut in the year 2006 with a devotional movie titled Jai Santoshi Maa. The actor then went on to star in Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010 and finally made her presence felt in Bollywood after starring in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Bharuccha, who now bats for body positivity and doesn’t mind wearing a bikini on the big screen now, revealed how she denied wearing a bikini when she was asked to wear one in the Luv Ranjan directorial. Nushrratt recalled, “When I was asked in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (part 1) that I had to wear a bikini because there was a whole scene and sequence (beach sequence) and if you see (the beach sequence), I’m the only person wearing a skirt and I’m not wearing a full bikini.”

Explaining further the reason behind saying no to the swimsuit, Bharuccha added, “I told my director that I don’t feel comfortable in it. I don’t have body positivity or mental makeup to do this because I have never worn a bikini in my life. So, I don’t know how to be comfortable with it. I don’t know how to be within my skin and feel like this is normal. So I didn’t wear it in part one.”

From denying a bikini to finally embracing it

However, things changed for the better by the time she shot for the sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015. She started wearing bikinis in real life which kind of gave her the confidence of wearing the outfit on the silver screen. After turning down a bikini in part one, the Chhorii star finally rocked the beachwear in the sequel. Shedding light on the shift from being a ‘no-no’ bikini girl in part one to becoming an ‘oh so hot’ bikini babe in part two, and how she ‘broke’ the myth of being judged in such clothes, the actor quipped, “But from part one to part two, I have actually worn bikinis, gone out to beaches, to holidays, and to swimming. I have put myself in a bikini, no matter what shape I was in my body.”

Adding how wearing a bikini was a ‘big’ thing for her, she concluded, “I have gotten that consciousness and those eyes on me or whatever in my head I think is, I have broken that. Then in part two, I rocked a bikini. I wore it from morning to night. I didn’t even care. I said (to the director) I’m very comfortable, now I don’t care. I did that for me and it was a big thing for me.”

About Akelli

Directed by Pranay Meshram, Akelli follows a story of a courageous Indian girl, who gets stuck alone in the war-torn country of Iraq and how she survives after fighting all the odds. Headlined by Nushrratt, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Aditi Rao Hydari in significant roles. Akelli is slated to hit theatres on August 25.