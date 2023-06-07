EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff to resume filming for Ganapath; Movie nears completion, to stick to Dussehra release

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath has been in the news ever since this Vikas Bahl directorial was announced. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Ganapath has largely been shot in the UK, and as per a source close to the development, the film is now nearing completion. We have heard that Tiger Shroff will resume filming for this sci-fi action thriller from this month. Here’s all we know about the forthcoming schedule.

“Tiger Shroff will start shooting for Ganapath from next week in Mumbai. They plan to finish a few important sequences, and complete the patch work too. This will be a small schedule, which will be followed by another one where they would shoot some song sequences. Post this they will call it a wrap on the shooting bits, while Vikas has already started working on the post production of the film to meet their committed Dussehra 2023 release date,” informs a source close to the development.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s reunion

Ganapath will mark Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s reunion after Heropanti, which was unveiled in 2014. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti has expressed her excitement of working with her first co-star again. “See Tiger is someone who I have like a soft corner for in my heart, because he’s my first co-star in the Hindi film industry, and we have started our careers together. We have been in the same boat, gone through the same things and grown together,” Kriti had said, adding, “You’ll see me do action for the first time properly.”

