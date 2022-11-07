Exclusive: Are Kartik Aaryan and Pashmina Roshan the new B-town couple on the block?

Kartik Aaryan and Pashmina Roshan's hush-hush long meetings are taking place way too often at each other's place. And it's difficult for us to turn a blind eye towards them. We have a reason to believe that Kartik and Pashmina are more than 'just good friends' at this point. The sources close to Kartik claim when not working, he chooses to chill at his residence with Pashmina and vice versa. They are playing it cool and make it a point to send their cars racing back to their respective houses to avoid shutterbugs' attention.



A source also revealed, on Diwali day, Kartik drove his now 'close friend' Pashmina in his new McLaren in Juhu. Apparently, Jio World Drive is their favourite late-night destination and the patisserie Cou Cou is their favourite joint.



For all those who don't know, Pashmina Roshan will make her acting debut with the Ishq Vishk sequel, Ishq Vishk Rebound.