EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to finally tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai

Finally, the D-day is here for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. There has been a lot of talk about the couple's wedding for a long time, but not anymore. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot. Almost 2.5 years after they were supposed to get married, which was delayed owing to the pandemic, the actors are all set to celebrate their union with celebrations across Delhi and Mumbai in September end and October first week.

According to our sources, the pre-wedding festivities will begin at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30 and continue for three days. Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on October 1. Ali and Richa will also have a wedding party for their extended family and friends on October 2. After 3 days of celebrations in Delhi, the actor duo will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony on October 6 at a rented bungalow, followed by a grand reception on October 7 at the South Mumbai hotel for their Bollywood friends.