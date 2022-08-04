EXCLUSIVE: It's happening, Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal to get married in September 2022 

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022. But Pinkvilla has now learnt that Richa and Ali are all set to get married in September end. We have learnt that there will be two ceremonies- one in Mumbai and the other in the capital.

Richa Chadha on marriage getting pushed

A few days ago, when Richa was asked about her wedding while speaking to Mashable India, the Fukrey actress had said, “Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad".

Ali Fazal- Richa Chadha's love story

The first time Richa confessed her feelings for Ali was when the two were at her house watching Chaplin. Ali took three months to say 'I Love You' to Richa. After keeping their relationship a secret for five years, the couple made it official as they walked hand-in-hand at the World premiere of Victoria and Abdul in Venice. Ali proposed to Richa when the couple was on a vacation in the Maldives. The actor planned an intimate dinner and following that, he popped open a bottle of Champagne, and went down on his knees and asked Richa to marry him.

We are super excited to see the couple getting hitched. What about you? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Also Read|On Richa Chadha’s birthday, Ali Fazal shares some of his favourite moments with her: I miss being with you