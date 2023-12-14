EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri recalls her best day on Animal sets; says THIS is the best advice she received

Actress Triptii Dimri gained widespread recognition for her recent role as Zoya in the movie Animal. The film premiered in theaters on December 1, generating significant excitement among the audience, leading to a surge in fans attending cinemas to experience the big screen magic. Recently, Triptii Dimri opened up on her memorable day on the sets of Animal, the best advice she has ever received and one of her characters she would love to live for one day in real life.

Triptii Dimri reveals her best day on the sets of Animal

In an exclusive rapid fire segment with Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri, who is currently riding high on the success of her recent film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, discussed her most memorable day while filming. The talented actress mentioned that her most memorable moment was during a confession scene towards the end. She felt very nervous that day, but everyone on set made her feel incredibly special. They didn't let her feel for even 5 minutes or a second that she was making mistakes with her lines.

Sharing the same, she said, “Memorable one would be I had a confession scene which comes out in the end and I was very nervous that day but everybody just made me feel very special and they did not even for 5 minutes or a second let me feel that I was messing up my lines.”

When asked about the best advice she has ever received till date, Triptii mentioned that it was about how important it is to be “humble” and “kind” during success. She said, “Best advice is that, you know they say that when your tree is full of fruits, that is when it bends, so always keep your you know as you grow in life, make sure that you are more humble and nice to people Don’t let it get to your head.”

The Qala actress was further asked if she was given a chance to live the life of any character she has played for a day then who would it be and why, to which Triptii Dimri responded it would be her character Bulbul. Speaking about the reason, she said, “It would be Bulbul because I am in love with her as simply, I don’t know, I just love her innocence.

More about the Triptii Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Animal is a thrilling crime movie featuring talented actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film unfolds a complex tale filled with violence and conflicts, all stemming from a difficult father-son relationship.

In the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor takes on a vital role exploring the complex bond between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, embodies the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna plays a crucial female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

Triptii Dimri's work front

The actress began her career with Poster Boys and earned acclaim for lead roles in Laila Majnu, Bulbul, and Qala. Currently, she is enjoying the success of Animal. Her upcoming projects include a Dharma film called Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, where she will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal, and Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

