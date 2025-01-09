Farah Khan Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan left shoot to be with his filmmaker-choreographer friend undergoing ‘emotional trauma’

Farah Khan is today named among the most popular Indian choreographers and filmmakers in the Indian film industry. While she enjoys a great rapport with several B-town biggies, she shares a very warm and lovely relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. For the record, she ventured into direction in 2004 with Main Hoon Na, starring SRK and Sushmita Sen. On her birthday, we look back at the time when King Khan left shoot to be by her side as she was going through an emotional trauma. Read on!

December 9, 2025, marks the birthday of acclaimed choreographer, filmmaker, and producer Farah Khan. The National Award-winning artist is often seen meeting Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan with whom she shares a warm relationship that dates back to decades.

In an earlier interview with NDTV, the Tees Maar Khan director spoke about the time when SRK left everything and ran to be with her when she was undergoing emotional trauma. Talking about the incident, Farah stated that years ago, when she was going through a tough time, she called SRK and she was crying on the phone. Within half an hour, King Khan left his shooting and was at her doorstep.

The Jawan actor sat with Farah for an hour and talked to her patiently. “It was like having the best therapy ever,” stated the filmmaker. In the same interview, she also divulged that she always tells everybody that even though her dad passed away, he sent Shah Rukh to look after her. “I really want to thank you because you do look after me,” she expressed in the old video.

Advertisement

Apart from Main Hoon Na, Farah directed SRK in movies like Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. The dance choreographer also worked with him in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Yes Boss, Dil To Pagal Hai, Dil Se, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale and many other projects.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan says Aamir Khan ‘grilled’ her on sets of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar; reveals how life has come ‘full circle’ as she works with his son Junaid