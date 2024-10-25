Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Wedding Anniversary: When superstar admitted how his wife helped him stay grounded despite his 'badtameeziyan'

It's a moment of celebration as the King of Romance and his queen have reached another milestone in their marriage. We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who continue to cherish their 33-year-long togetherness as a married couple. On Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's wedding anniversary, let's recall the time when the superstar admitted how his wife helped him stay grounded for his "misbehavior".

During his appearance on Salman Khan's show Dus Ka Dum in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged his wife, Gauri Khan, for supporting him as a friend through thick and thin.

On the show, SRK shared that he often thinks about the definition of a friend. Referring to himself, the superstar expressed his feelings by saying that whenever a friend commits a mistake or does something bad, they should have a companion like Gauri. King Khan noted that Gauri had taken care of him.

"Maine bohot galtiyaan ki hain, bohot badtameeziyan ki hain... bohot ghatiyapan kiya hain, lekin kahin na kahin pe usne chup reh ke mujhko bohot sambhala hai (I have committed many mistakes, indulged in misbehaviour and cheapness, however she has taken care of me by remaining silent)," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Chibber on October 25, 1991. They had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Producer Vivek Vaswani, who was one of the guests at their wedding, recently revealed on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel they took Gauri to Darjeeling to shoot the title song of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. The producer later gifted a five-day hotel stay to then-newlyweds.

Shah Rukh once confirmed that they celebrated their honeymoon in Darjeeling. SRK had said that he took Gauri there while making her believe that they were in Paris.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. They welcomed their first child, son Aryan in 1997. Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, their younger son, AbRam was born via surrogacy.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming directorial venture, King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in key roles.

