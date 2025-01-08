Farah Khan says Aamir Khan ‘grilled’ her on sets of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar; reveals how life has come ‘full circle’ as she works with his son Junaid

Farah Khan, the creative force behind some of Bollywood's most iconic hits, recently shared insights into her remarkable journey in the industry. She spoke about working with Aamir Khan, Sridevi, and now their children, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Reflecting on this, Farah described it as a poignant ‘full circle moment. She also revealed a memorable moment from the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar set, where Aamir Khan playfully grilled her.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Farah Khan shared her excitement about working with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the children of Aamir Khan and Sridevi. Reflecting on her journey, she remarked, "Life has come full circle."

She recalled starting her career with the iconic song Pehla Nasha alongside Aamir Khan and said, "I started my career with the song Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar) with Aamir Khan. I remember him grilling me on the sets, and cut to now, I choreographed Junaid Khan for an upcoming film."

She further added, "Years ago, when I choreographed Sridevi, she was a big star and now it is a surreal experience to direct Khushi."

Farah acknowledged the transformation in her career, having started as a novice with the parents and now bringing her expertise as a seasoned professional while guiding their children.

The choreographer also opened up about her not-so-glamorous kitchen mishaps, recalling a memorable incident while shooting for Dil Chahta Hai in Australia. She was preparing yakhni pulao in small pots on an induction cooker when she got distracted by a phone call from her then-boyfriend.

Farah Khan revealed that in the midst of their conversation, she lost track of time, and before she knew it, the fire alarms went off. The entire building was filled with the smell of burnt yakhni pulao, leaving Farah embarrassed as people reacted to the mishap. The evening was spent with everyone making faces.

Farah also reflected on her directorial journey, sharing that she directed four films: Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Happy New Year (2014). While Tees Maar Khan didn't perform as expected, she expressed pride in the success of the other three films.

She added that she feels a sense of accomplishment for having the opportunity to direct some of the biggest stars in the country, after having worked with them for years as a choreographer.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are preparing to dazzle audiences in their second film, Loveyapa. Adding an extra spark to the rom-com, Farah Khan has choreographed a highly anticipated song that is yet to be unveiled.

Set against the backdrop of contemporary romance, Loveyapa promises a captivating tale with unforgettable performances, lively music, and visually stunning moments. Alongside Junaid and Khushi, the cast includes Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda.

Directed by the filmmaker behind Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment and produced by Phantom Studios. Mark your calendars—Loveyapa hits theaters on February 7, 2025.

