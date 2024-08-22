Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani join hands with Amit Chandrra for multi-film collaboration

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios have announced a multi-film deal, aiming to bring fresh storytelling and cinematic quality to a broad audience. This partnership will focus on creating diverse content, primarily for theatrical release, and exploring digital platforms.

With over two decades of experience, Excel Entertainment has consistently produced cult classics across various mediums, including films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On, Dil Dhadakne Do, Talaash, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Gully Boy. Known for its commitment to quality and innovative approach, the studio has set new standards in the Indian film industry. Excel's diverse portfolio ranges from the intense war drama Lakshya and the crime-thriller Don franchise to the light-hearted comedy of the Fukrey series.

Farhan Akhtar, Co-founder of Excel Entertainment said, “We’ve enjoyed a creative partnership with Amit Chandrra and Trigger Happy for over a decade. Their consistent ability to produce compelling trailers for our films has always impressed us.”

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-founder of Excel Entertainment, expressed that the collaboration represents a new chapter as the two entities come together to produce films. He noted that their aligned creative sensibilities and shared vision made this partnership a natural step forward. Sidhwani emphasized that their goal is to create captivating stories that engage and entertain global audiences, offering fresh and exciting content with wide appeal.

Amit Chandrra, CEO of Trigger Happy Studios shared that the partnership with Excel Entertainment stemmed from mutual respect and a shared vision. He expressed excitement about joining forces with like-minded individuals who place a high value on authentic storytelling.

Trigger Happy Studios was established in 2023 by the global advertising giant Hakuhodo, under the leadership of Amit Chandrra. Drawing on over two decades of success and experience in the Indian entertainment industry, and utilizing Hakuhodo’s global creative expertise and distribution network, Trigger Happy Studios is now concentrating on producing and distributing feature films and international co-productions that challenge conventional storytelling.

The partnership has already brought together a lineup of well-known directors who are working on content across different genres. The first project from this collaboration is expected to be announced soon, with production slated to begin in the next few months.

