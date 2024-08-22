WATCH: Hema Malini gets uncomfortable as female fan tries to touch her for picture; netizens react strongly

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini recently attended a political event where she appeared visibly irritated when a fan attempted to place her hand on her shoulder. A video captured the moment as Hema Malini firmly asked the fan to refrain while they posed for a photo. Her reaction sparked strong reactions online, with some praising her assertiveness and defending her act.

In a video, Hema Malini was seen standing beside singer Anup Jalota and a woman. As they prepared to pose for the cameras, the woman attempted to hold Hema by the waist. Hema, appearing uncomfortable and upset, swiftly pushed the woman's hand away. A man then intervened, pulling the woman away from Hema.

Check out the video here:

Netizens were quick to react to the video. One wrote, "Touch is very personal, not everyone is comfortable with it , that’s why in our sansakars we have Namaste & Not shake hands, lots of energy exchanges happen with any touch , one has to be careful each time". One wrote, "Totally acceptable she cool in taking the photo, just don’t touch her hand off".

One person commented, "Celebrity or not … pls don’t touch unless you know them personally and you have been given the space of touching before". One wrote, "There is nothing wrong, people cross their boundaries without asking for permisison. You are touching someone without permission. Lot of people are not comfortable with this and celeb is not wrong in moving her hand away. The lady was crossing her lines". One wrote, "It’s not ego or attitude bhai ab koi bhi akr touch kre ya aise selfie le nhi pasand aaye apni mrji hein kai baar apan sabke sath bhi hota esa".

Hema Malini recently took the oath as the Member of Parliament for Mathura for the third consecutive term. She secured a decisive victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, defeating Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar by a significant margin of 2,93,407 votes.

Hema began her acting career in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and played her first lead role in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968). She went on to star in numerous Hindi films, including Seeta Aur Geeta, Amir Garib, Dharmatma, Sholay, Dream Girl, The Burning Train, Baghban, and Aarakshan. Her most recent appearance was in the romantic drama film Shimla Mirchi (2020), directed by Ramesh Sippy.

