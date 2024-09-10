Farhan Akhtar shares his 'secret' go-to music that got him in the zone while filming Bhaag Milkha Bhaag; Hrithik Roshan says ‘Love it’

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is one of the most iconic biopics in Bollywood. Farhan Akhtar received immense appreciation for his performance in this 2013 film. He recently shared his go-to music that got him in the zone throughout the making of the movie. Farhan penned a long note about his feelings for the piece of music and Hrithik Roshan resonated with it, saying, “Love it.”

Today, September 10, 2024, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and shared the final race sequence from his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag edited with theme music by Trevor Jones playing in the background. In the caption, Farhan explained his process during the shoot of a film, saying, “Part of my process (with certain characters) is to create a playlist of music that helps me identify with the underlying theme of the film and the psychology of the person I’m portraying.”

Talking about how that particular theme kept him going during Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan shared, “It starts dramatically with seemingly ominous tones and is then followed by a folksy fiddle motif that repeats and repeats, to the point where you could wonder ‘is this going anywhere?!’ .. but if you listen close enough, there’s something subtly building underneath that finally leads to the release of all that pressure and expectation, the victory theme.”

The actor-director further expressed, “This to me, represented Milkha ji’s life in one piece of music .. It played constantly on my headphones through the making of the film.” He revealed that this was a secret to the editor and the background score composers and was only known to director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Farhan mentioned that he got the idea of editing the song behind the final race while shooting for his new film 120 Bahadur in Ladakh. He said, “Tried it out on a whim and what happened was pure magic. The edit is untouched. Enjoy. Theme is ‘Promentory’ from Last of the Mohicans. Composer: Trevor Jones.”

In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan stated, “Love it,” while Abhishek Bachchan expressed, “Never fails to hit the right spot.” Fans also left red heart and fire emojis to showcase that they found the music motivating.

