Hrithik Roshan flashes million dollar smile; Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol and more look suave in INSIDE PICS from Aalim Hakim's gothic-themed birthday bash

On August 24, 2024, many Bollywood stars graced the birthday bash of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. He has now shared inside pictures from the gothic-themed party which featured Hrithik Roshan flashing a million dollar smile. Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and more were seen looking suave. Aalim also penned a heartfelt note of gratitude.

Today, August 27, Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to offer a peek into his recent star-studded birthday party. In the series of pictures, the first one showed Hrithik Roshan posing with Aalim as well as his wife and kids. The two little boys were seen sitting on Hrithik’s lap. In another photograph, Hrithik, looking handsome in his all-black outfit and hat, was seen embracing Aftab Shivdasani as the duo wore huge smiles.

Shahid Kapoor, looking dapper in white, also posed with Aalim’s wife. A group picture showed Sonu Sood, Tusshar Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, and others in attendance. Bobby Deol, who looked charming in a black suit, was also present at the bash. Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty also posed with Aalim and his wife, while Ishaan Khatter gave the hairstylist a tight hug.

Director Imtiaz Ali and Shahid came together for a nostalgic selfie. More images featured Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Panday, Atlee, Shreyas Talpade, Jimmy Shergill, and other celebrities.

Have a look at the post!

In the caption, Aalim Hakim expressed his thanks, saying, “A big thank you to my beautiful family, friends and my wonderful fraternity. Words aren’t enough to express my gratitude. You all made it an amazing day for me with your heartfelt messages and such positive presence and love all under one roof.”

He continued, “What else could I have asked for. It’s the greatest gift I could have ever received. The love and joy that I received will never be forgotten. Thank you all once again for sharing a big part of my happiness. You all left joy, laughter and happiness not only on my birthday but that impression that will last me a lifetime. Thank you for availing yourself and your precious time for me inspite of such heavy rains.”

Aalim concluded by mentioning that he loved them all and shared that he was extremely grateful for everything.

