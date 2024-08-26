Farhan Akhtar-Shibani are all smiles, Shabana Azmi stands close to Honey Irani and Javed Akhtar in THROWBACK PIC: ‘Happy family’

Shabana Azmi often shares heartwarming pictures with her family on social media. She recently dropped a throwback picture in which she was seen standing near her husband Javed Akhtar and his first wife, Honey Irani. Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Akhtar also posed for the photograph with smiles, along with other family members. Shabana ji admitted to goofing up her post’s caption.

Today, August 26, 2024, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and shared an old family portrait. In the picture, she held Shibani Akhtar close while Honey Irani stood to her left. Farhan Akhtar was next to Shibani with a happy expression on his face. Javed Akhtar stood nearby with his arms around his daughter Zoya Akhtar. Tanvi Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, and more were also present in the snapshot.

In the caption, Shabana ji wrote, “Happy family on Honeys last birthday.”

Fans were quick to point out the mistake in the caption. One person said, "You should write Last year bday not last bday," while another stated, "At first, I was shocked when I read 'Last'." Others used laughing emojis in the comments.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress admitted her goofup and said, “SORRY! SORRY! SORRY (monkey covering his eyes emojis) Previous birthday! I stand corrected.”

A docu-series about Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan was released recently. Titled Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story, it premiered on August 20. The series traces the journey of the iconic screenwriting duo and features interviews with them as well as other celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more.

Directed by Namrata Rao, Angry Young Men is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby. The three-part documentary is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi starred in the movies Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ghoomer last year. She is gearing up for her film Bun Tikki, which is produced by Manish Malhotra. Co-starring Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol, it is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

