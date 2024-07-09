Who is Farhan Akhtar's wife? Complete relationship timeline of Don 3 director with Shibani Dandekar

Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar brewed love for the second time with VJ and model Shibani Dandekar. The couple married in 2022 after several years of dating, but people still wonder who Farhan Akhtar's wife is. We've got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Shibani and the couple’s filmy-style love story.

Who is Farhan Akhtar’s wife?

Born on August 27, 1980, in Maharashtra’s Pune, Shibani Dandekar grew up in a Marathi family along with her two sisters, Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar, the former of whom is also involved in the entertainment industry. Shibani spent a significant part of her childhood in Australia, where her father worked as a theatre artist and she pursued her major education.

Shibani began her career as a singer and performer in the United States. She formed a music band called D-Major with her sisters, and the trio performed at various venues, showcasing their talent and gaining recognition. Shibani also worked as a television host for American channels, including AXN and VH1.

In 2001, Shibani moved to India to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry. She gained popularity as a television host and presenter, hosting several high-profile shows such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, The Stage, and Asia’s Got Talent. Her vibrant personality and charismatic presence made her an instant favorite among viewers.

Shibani then ventured into acting with several special appearances in Bollywood films and web series. She made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in the romantic thriller film Roy (2015), which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Dandekar then featured in several films like Shaandaar (2015), Noor (2017), and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018), before her breakthrough performance came.

Shibani gained significant acclaim for her role as Sushmita "Sush" Singh in Amazon Prime Video’s hit series Four More Shots Please! The series revolved around the lives of four women navigating their personal and professional challenges and acted as a milestone in Shibani’s long-running career in Indian showbiz.

In addition to her acting and hosting career, Shibani continues to pursue her passion for music. She has collaborated with various artists and performed at numerous live events and music festivals. Her love for music is evident in her social media posts, where she often shares snippets of her performances and musical gigs.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s complete relationship timeline

2015: When the eyes first met

Farhan met Shibani Dandekar on the sets of a television show named I Can Do That back in 2015. The actress was a contestant with Farhan being the host of the show, and that’s when love struck between the two. The duo started seeing each other and kept things under wraps. The first time Shibani posted a picture with Farhan was around this time, and the filmmaker even reposted it.

2016-2017: Farhan’s separation from first wife

The Don 3 director exchanged vows with Adhuna Bhabani in 2000 after three years of dating. The ex-couple reportedly met on the sets of Farhan’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. However, after 16 years of togetherness, they decided to mutually part ways. Their divorce was finalized on April 24, 2017, with Bhabani receiving custody of their daughters, Shakya and Akira.

2018: Shibani and Farhan made their first public appearance as a couple

It was at the wedding reception of actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that Farhan made his first appearance with Shibani as a couple. The duo walked hand-in-hand, leaving the internet abuzz. This was the beginning of their public journey together.

2019-2021: When the couple explored life together

During these years, the couple went on several vacations together, exploring all shades of their relationship, compatibility, and resilience. Farhan and Shibani became comfortable sharing PDA moments on the internet, making their relationship Instagram-official without hesitation.

This period also included the time when Shibani got Farhan’s name inked on her neck, which she posted several times on her social media alongside other affectionate pictures of them.

2022: When the love birds eventually exchanged vows

Shibani Dandekar tied the knot with Farhan Akhtar in a non-religious intimate ceremony on February 19, 2022, at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse. This was followed by a reception on the 21st, which was a star-studded affair featuring Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Satish Shah, among others.

2023- forever

Since their wedding, the couple has been very open about their relationship, with Shibani Dandekar frequently posting mushy pictures of them together. Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani are one of those couples who leave no stone unturned to show their love for each other to the world.

