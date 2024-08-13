Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar’s ‘cool summer’ is all about selfies, ice cream, meals and good times; WATCH

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar are one of the most loved couples in the Indian entertainment industry, known for their creative talents and strong partnership. Farhan, an accomplished actor, director, and singer, is celebrated for his versatility and impactful performances. Shibani, a former model and TV host, has carved her niche with her distinct style and vibrant personality. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022, and their relationship has since been marked by mutual admiration and shared passions. Recently, Shibani took to social media and shared a glimpse of her cool summer with her hubby.

Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared a compilation reel of her cool summer with her husband, Farhan. In the video, she can be seen enjoying ice cream, strolling through a park, visiting monuments, and savoring some delectable meals, including a chocolate roll, fruits, and more. The couple is also seen posing for selfies, with Farhan sporting a cool pair of shades.

Shibani captioned the post, "Cool summer". Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan Akhtar has a few projects lined up, including Don 3 and Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Since the announcement of Don 3, fans have been eagerly anticipating the film. This third installment of Farhan's Don franchise will feature Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Farhan previously directed Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).

In a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Akhtar was asked about his decision to cast Ranveer Singh for Don 3 and why he hadn't considered continuing the trilogy with Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan explained that the script for Don 3 needed a next-generation actor like Ranveer and praised him as charming, mischievous, and energetic.

Farhan noted that Ranveer hasn't yet tackled a role like the one he will in the upcoming Don installment, suggesting that the Simmba actor's potential in this area is still untapped.

The Don director elaborated, pointing out that Ranveer has primarily played "loud characters" in his films, with the exception of Lootera. He added that Ranveer's roles have often been tailored to his personality, making them quite external.

