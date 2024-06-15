Father’s Day 2024: Aamir Khan’s Dangal to Irfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium; 7 movies to binge-watch with your dad for perfect time together
Here are some fantastic Bollywood movies perfect for watching with your dad on Father's Day 2024!
As June 16 marks Father's Day, it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate the enduring bond between fathers and their children. What could be a better tribute to this bond than spending quality time together? And what better way to do so than watching a Bollywood movie that beautifully encapsulates the essence of fatherhood? In this carefully curated selection, we'll delve into some of the finest Bollywood films to enjoy with your dad on this special occasion.
9 best Bollywood films to watch with your father on this Father's Day
1. Piku
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2015
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
A heartwarming comedy-drama directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku intricately weaves the tale of a fiercely independent daughter, Piku, and her aging, eccentric father, Bhaskor Banerjee. Their journey from Delhi to Kolkata unfolds the complexities of their bond as Piku, portrayed by Deepika Padukone, juggles her personal and professional life while caring for her father, brilliantly played by Amitabh Bachchan.
2. Baghban
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Family
- Release Year: 2003
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Directed by Ravi Chopra, Baghban is a poignant family drama shedding light on parental sacrifices. The story revolves around Raj and Pooja Malhotra, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, an elderly couple who dedicated their lives to raising their four sons. However, their retirement plans are shattered when they face ingratitude and abandonment from their children. Baghban shows the struggles of parental love amidst familial discord.
3. Stanley Ka Dabba
- Cast: Partho Gupte, Divya Dutta, Divya Jagdale
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Family
- Release Year: 2011
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Directed by Amole Gupte, Stanley Ka Dabba narrates the story of Stanley, a schoolboy barred from bringing lunch by his abusive Hindi teacher. The film subtly reveals Stanley's tumultuous home life, particularly his father's absence. The film highlights the impact of parental absence on a child's life.
4. Dangal
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Movie Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is a sports biopic based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita. Mahavir defies societal norms by training his daughters in wrestling, aiming for an Olympic gold. The film celebrates the father-daughter bond as Mahavir pushes them towards greatness.
5. Angrezi Medium
- Cast: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2020
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is about the journey of Champak Bansal and his daughter, Tarika, as she dreams of studying abroad. Despite facing obstacles, Champak supports her aspirations and sends her abroad. The film shows the unconditional love of a father.
6. Paa
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2009
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Directed by R. Balki, Paa challenges conventional parenthood notions. Auro, suffering from progeria, forms a special bond with his father, Amol Arte, unaware of their relationship. The film celebrates the extraordinary father-son bond.
7. Papa Kehte Hain
- Cast: Jugal Hansraj, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Mayuri Kango
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 1996
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Papa Kehte Hain is about the story of Rahul (played by Jugal Hansraj), a carefree college student who learns about fatherhood's true meaning from his traditional father. In the film, Anupam Kher delivers a remarkable portrayal of Rahul's father, characterized by his adherence to traditional values and high hopes for his son's future.
These films celebrate the various facets of fatherhood and offer a perfect opportunity to bond with your dad on Father’s Day. Enjoy the movie marathon!
