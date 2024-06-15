9 best Jaya Bachchan movies that prove she is an exceptional talent

Jaya Bachchan is one of the most talented actresses that Hindi cinema will forever be proud of. Born as Jaya Bhaduri, the veteran actress is best known for her roles in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Abhimaan, Silsila, Guddi, Mili, Sholay, and many more. These are some of the best Jaya Bachchan classic movies that she worked on in her illustrious career.

Jaya Bachchan made her film debut with legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s Bengali movie, Mahanagar, in 1963. She bagged her first lead role as an adult in Hrishikesh Mukerjee’s directorial venture, Guddi, in 1971. In Koshish, Jaya Bachchan and her co-star Sanjeev Kumar played a mute couple. She last featured in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023.

So, if you are planning to watch the best Jaya Bachchan Bollywood movies, then this list is surely for you. It has all her memorable performances.

9 best Jaya Bachchan Hindi movies that you can watch in your free time

1. Guddi (1971)

Cast: Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 1971

Genre: Family/Musical

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Released in 1971, Guddi starred Jaya Bachchan in the title role of Kusum. The 1971 movie also featured legendary actor Dharmendra as himself. Utpal Dutt played a pivotal role in the movie. Guddi showcases a fictional portrayal of a young girl who is passionate about cinema and is obsessed with superstar Dharmendra.

2. Zanjeer (1973)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 1973

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to watch: YouTube

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Zanjeer was released in 1973. Amitabh played the role of a police inspector Vijay Khanna, who stands against injustice and crime. Vijay is on a mission to solve crimes including the homicide of his parents. In the film, Jaya Bachchan was cast as Mala, a street performer, who witnesses a traffic accident and is bribed by criminal Teja’s henchmen to keep her mouth shut.

3. Abhimaan (1973)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Release year: 1973

Genre: Drama, Musical

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Released in 1973, Abhimaan also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as leads. The movie explored the themes of love, egotism, and ambition. They play the roles of music artists, Subir and Uma, respectively, who navigate their married lives and experience ups and downs.

4. Sholay (1975)

Cast: Amitabh Bacchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 1975

Genre: Action/Adventure

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Touted as a cult classic, Sholay was released in 1975. It is one of the best movies of Jaya Bachchan's career. She portrayed the role of Radha, a widower who reconstructs two criminals, Jai and Veeru, to avenge her husband's death from ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan.

5. Chupke Chupke (1975)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, and Jaya Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 8.3

Release year: 1975

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This Hrishikesh Mukerjee directorial starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, and Jaya Bachchan as leads. The story follows Professor Parimal Tripathi, a botany professor with a playful personality. He falls in love with Sulekha Chaturvedi, a student, and devises a hilarious plan to win her heart. Parimal disguises himself as a caretaker to be closer to Sulekha, leading to a series of hilarious events. Jaya Bachchan was cast as Vasudha Kumar in the film.

6. Silsila (1981)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 1981

Genre: Romance/Musical

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Produced by Yash Chopra, Silsila explores themes of love, betrayal, loyalty, and traditions. The 1981 film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar. Jaya Bachchan played the role of Shobha, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s character, Amit. Her life turns upside down when she gets to know that Amit is still in love with his former lover, Chandni.

7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and Jaya Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Release year: 2003

Genre: Romance/Musical

Where to watch: Netflix

Released in 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho is a heartwarming story about love, friendship, and the zest of being alive. The film explores the life of Preity Zinta’s character, Naina Catherine Kapur, a young woman dealing with family problems and sadness. Naina’s life transforms after she is introduced to her new cheerful and carefree neighbor, Aman (Shah Rukh Khan’s character). Jaya Bachchan played the role of Jennifer Kapur in the film.

8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2001

Genre: Musical/Romance

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in 2001. The family entertainer was directed by Karan Johar. The story of K3G revolves around the lives of a middle-aged rich couple, Yashvardhan Raichand and Nandini Raichand, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, respectively. The Raichand family experiences longings and misunderstandings after their adopted son’s marriage.

9. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Release year: 2023

Genre: Romance/ Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the leads, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani portrays the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, who come from different cultural backgrounds. To win over their families, the couple decides to stay at each other’s house before getting married. Jaya Bachchan played the role of Dhanlakshmi Randhawa, a matriarch and Rocky’s grandmother in the film.

Have you watched these Jaya Bachchan Hindi movies? If not, don’t forget to add them to your watchlist.

