Fatima Sana Shaikh shares Amitabh Bachchan ‘was in water for one full day’ during Thugs of Hindostan shoot; 'That man did not get...'

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened up about her experience working alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan back in 2018. She shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes moment where he spent an entire day in water, donning heavy armor while delivering a powerful monologue. Remarkably, despite the challenging conditions, he never showed any signs of fatigue, showcasing his incredible dedication and stamina.

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Fatima Sana Shaikh reflected on her time with Amitabh Bachchan during the filming of Thugs of Hindostan, a period action-adventure. She highlighted how true legends in acting, like Big B exemplify remarkable discipline and gratitude for their craft.

Recalling a specific scene, Fatima shared how he spent an entire day submerged in water and said, "We were doing a scene in Thugs where Amitabh Bachchan sir was in the water for one full day. He had worn a heavy armour and was giving a monologue. That man did not get tired! He would himself ask (the director), ‘Sir should we have one more take? Did you get what you wanted?’"

The actress also shared insights about her experience working with Aamir Khan, with whom she made her acting debut in Dangal. She praised him for his punctuality and collaborative spirit, noting that even if an actor falters and requires multiple takes, he consistently provides cues with the same emotional intensity, pouring his heart into every performance, even when the cameras aren’t rolling.

She drew a parallel with Manoj Bajpayee, highlighting his dedication to his craft and punctuality, emphasizing the professionalism these esteemed actors bring to their work.

Fatima began her journey in the film industry as a child artist in the critically acclaimed Chachi 420, directed, written, and headlined by the talented Kamal Haasan. Reflecting on her experience, she shared how Kamal would arrive on set at least four hours early to prepare for his 'chachi' makeup and meticulously oversee every aspect of production.

She praised his remarkable multitasking abilities, recalling how he not only directed but also served as the director of photography and engaged deeply with the performances of his fellow actors.

Fatima highlighted the profound humility and dedication of industry legends like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She noted that their success stems from their sincere attitude toward their craft, emphasizing that they express gratitude daily for their opportunities.

Inspired by this, the actress aims to embody the same spirit in her own career, approaching her work with seriousness and respect, always acknowledging the privilege of being in the industry.

On the professional front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal. She is set to captivate audiences next in Anurag Basu's upcoming film, Metro... In Dino.

