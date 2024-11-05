Is Sai Pallavi collaborating with Aamir Khan for her next movie? Amaran director Rajkumar spills beans

Sai Pallavi gained immense praise and applause from everyone after her tremendous performance as Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran. While the ardent fans of the diva await eagerly to catch the deets about her upcoming projects, it seems she has already locked a significant project as her immediate next, as revealed by filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy.

Speaking at the success event, the filmmaker appreciated every cast of the film, including Sai Pallavi. Moreover, he also dropped a big hint about the actress’ upcoming project that will be backed by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s production house and is lined up next after Amaran.

Sharing tidbits, he said, “Sai Pallavi is making a film with Aamir Khan sir production company. It is going to be released next.”

Quite interestingly, as soon as Rajkumar Periasamy made this big revelation about Sai Pallavi’s next film with Aamir Khan, the diva could be seen getting surprised, and she then smiled brightly as the details about her next seemed to be shared ahead of its time.

Over the years Sai Pallavi has worked with innumerable actors and stars and has created a versatile profile of roles throughout her career. During a recent interview with Behindwoods, the diva reminisced about one of the lesser-known days of her career initially, wherein she felt uncomfortable during her time on the sets.

Recalling how things panned out while she filmed for the movie NGK (Nandha Gopalan Kumaran), she said, “When I first arrived at the N.G.K. set, I was quite uncomfortable because I couldn't tell whether I was doing well or not. After each shot, Selva sir wouldn’t confirm if it was okay or not.”

Well, coming back to her recent release Amaran, Sai Pallavi has done complete justice to her role in the film and her stunning performances have left a lasting impression.

In another interview with Behindwoods, Sai Pallavi talked about her constant fight against lesser screen time being given to actresses and revealed how he took a written confirmation from Rajkumar Periasamy on this matter, before shooting for Amaran.

