TGIKS: Neetu Kapoor explains how Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's upbringing will be influenced by Rishi Kapoor

The Great Indian Kapil Show is now available for streaming on Netflix. Viewers were hooked as the beloved show premiered on OTT platforms. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor appeared as guests on the first episode of the comedy show. In addition to the funny jokes and stories, Neetu Kapoor opened up on what values Ranbir Kapoor has picked up from Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor reflects on raising Ranbir and Riddhima

Kapil Sharma asked Neetu Kapoor about raising her kids, Ranbir and Riddhima. Neetu praised Rishi Kapoor for their great upbringing. She said that Ranbir and Riddhima have got calmness from her. She said, “But I think inko jo sanskaar diye hai vo Rishi ji ne diye hai, time ka value, paison ki value. Sabse badi baat hai izzat karna. (But I believe the values they possess were taught by my husband, Rishi Kapoor. The importance of time, the significance of money. I think the most crucial aspect is respecting others).”

She mentioned that Rishi Kapoor was strict with Ranbir and Riddhima, and kids pick up on how adults interact. They've seen that, and both have good values. She said, “I feel Raha mein bhi vahi sanskaar jaenge because ye Rishi ji ka beta hai. (I feel Raha will also hold those values because he is Rishi ji's son).”

Ranbir Kapoor's childhood memories

Ranbir said that he was very scared of his father, Rishi, and recalled how Rishi would tell him to 'move your vegetables' when he didn't eat them. Ranbir shared that he would end up in tears but eventually eat the vegetables.

Kapil Sharma's team entertained the Kapoor family with their witty comebacks and performances. The guests shared untold stories, and the delightful interactions between Ranbir Kapoor and Gutthi were a highlight. Ranbir Kapoor also expressed his wish to have his daughter, Raha, join the show.

Upcoming guests and episodes

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor's last appearance was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, Animal. Riddhima is all set to feature in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, the third season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

For those unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show features an exciting lineup of celebrity guests. The upcoming episode will feature Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

