Gangs of Wasseypur Re-Release: Anurag Kashyap says ‘sabka badla lene aa gaya tera Faizal’; reveals show timings across India

Gangs of Wasseypur was one of those epic black comedy crime films that is still binge-watched by the audience even after more than 12 years of its release. The Anurag Kashyap movie, which came in two parts, has gained a large fan base over the years. Looking at its popularity, the makers decided to release Part 1 and Part 2 in India in select cinema halls. Here’s where and when you can enjoy the movie in theaters nationwide.

Minutes ago, the ace filmmaker took to his Instagram and posted the list of cinema halls where the movie will be shown again on public demand. According to him, Gangs of Wasseypur will be shown for over a week, from August 30 to September 5. The list included 33 theatres where both parts will have one show, each shown in 2K format.

Sharing the good news, Anurag Kashyap penned, “Sabka badla lene aa gaya tera Faizal! Gangster Week kicks off from 30th August to 5th September with the epic re-release of Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 & Part 2!”

People living in cities like Akola, Amravati, Kolkata Newtown, and Dombivali can watch Part 1 at 4:15 pm and Part 2 at 7:30 pm. Jaipur Entertainment Paradise will also screen the shows at the same time. As for the audience living in Chandrapur can enjoy the two shows from 4:30 pm and 7:45 pm, respectively.

Other places where the two-part movie will be showcased are Indore Velocity, Kolkata Saltlake, Ranchi, Goregaon Anupam, Vasai Dattani, Nalasopara Funfeista, Ulhasnagar Ashok Anil, Ambernath Starcity, Mulund R-Mall, Pune Spinecity, among others.

Ahmedabad has multiple shows in different halls. People in Noida, Saharanpur, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Delhi-Shahdra, Hisar, Sonipat, Jodhpur, Nandurbar, Gurgaon, and Kanpur are also among the lucky ones who can re-watch the movie on the big 70mm screen.

To refresh your memory, the movie that shows the power struggle of coal mafias in Dhanbad is led by Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Rajkummar Rao. Actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Reema Sen, Vineet Kumar Singh, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Vicky Kaushal also play key roles.

