Girls Will Be Girls Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before you plan to watch Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s movie starring Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's award-winning film Girls Will Be Girls premiered in India on December 18, 2024, on Prime Video. The movie features newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles, alongside Kani Kusruti. Viewers who have already watched the film have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews. Check out this article to see what audiences are saying about the acclaimed movie before you watch it.

Twitter reactions to Girls Will Be Girls are filled with praise for the debutants' impressive performances and the captivating storyline. The film is an Indo-French co-production backed by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Pushing Buttons Studios in collaboration with French production houses Dolce Vita Films and Crawling Angel Films.

10 Tweets to read before watching Girls Will Be Girls:

One user praised Girls Will Be Girls and wrote, "Girls will be girls gaze rests firmly on how little bruising battles are fought at home and in the world of entrenched orthodoxies beyond. Control is sought over the choices that women make with regard to their lives, hearts and bodies. And of course it’s amazingly narrated."

Another tweet read, "Watching #GirlsWillBeGirls made me miss my late Mum so much. Our mother-daughter dynamic was similar to that of Mira & Anila’s, imperfect yet unconditional. Sri was a fantastic distraction to both ladies.Rare nuanced portrayal of emotions.Beautiful cinematography. @KaniKusruti."

One person praised the movie and wrote, " Watched - GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS (2024), Streaming On - Amazon Prime Video Directed By - Shuchi Talati Cast - Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, Kesav Binoy Kiron. If You're Looking For A Heartfelt Coming Of Age Drama, Don't Miss This One. Highly Recommended."

One tweet read, "Bold & sensational coming-of-age drama with solid writing, seamless narration and terrific performances. The organic sequences with intricate emotional detailing makes it an unique product. Kudos for this little gem!."

One person wrote, "Just finished watching Girls Will Be Girls and wow, that's two great movies in a day! I think we should have more women filmmakers who tell women stories. The film was very soft, touching in parts. It reminded me of some of my school days too. Must watch!."

See more tweets here:

Girls Will Be Girls had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and received critical acclaim at several prestigious events, including the Toronto International Film Festival, Cannes, and MAMI.

