Mom-to-be Richa Chadha expresses gratitude to Girls Will Be Girls team for winning at Indian Film Festival of LA: 'Ali Fazal and I are...'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production, Girls Will Be Girls, has been earning immense acclaim at some of the most prestigious film festivals. Adding another feather to its cap, the movie recently won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. On this special occasion, Richa penned a heartfelt note of gratitude for the entire team. She also expressed her wish to travel but couldn’t since she was in the last month of her pregnancy.

Richa Chadha’s message for Girls Will Be Girls team after their big win at Indian Film Festival of LA

On July 1, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and shared about the achievement at IFFLA 2024 in a special post. She wrote, “Before the day ends, wanna express my gratitude to the team of ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ - this film is a gift that keeps on giving! We will always be proud of it! After a great run at Transylvania International Film Festival @transilvaniafilm where we won the Grand Jury Prize and Biarrtiz Film Festival in France, our humble film won the Grand Jury prize at @indianfilmfestival!”

The actress, who is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband Ali Fazal, added, “I wish we could travel but the reason as you know is that @alifazal9 and I are bringing in a little home production.”

Lauding director Shuchi Talati, Richa said, “At @pushingbuttonsstudios, we want to tell stories that move, that take India to the world and talk about the human experience! I love my friend Shuchi Talati, she’s stuff of legend, you will see.”

Appreciating the entire cast and crew, including Kani Kusruti of Cannes 2024 Grand Prix winner All We Imagine as Light, she expressed, “I love @preetiwooman, a breakthrough performance that won a special award for performance at @sundanceorg and she has before her an illustrious future! And now speaking of another actor that I am envious of @kantari_kanmani, star of not just our film but of the Grand Prix winning #ALLWeImagineAsLight! What a great year you’re having my beautiful, glorious friend! You’ll see the very special @kesav.b, @jitin0804 and @devikashahani and they will win your heart. Thank you @dilipkhussro for finding these gems, we are grateful!”

Richa Chadha on releasing Girls Will Be Girls in India

Richa Chadha concluded her note by sharing, “Very soon, we hope to bring this lovely film to India, it is an Indian film after all and we want our people to see it, and hear the amazing track genius @snekhanwalkar has made! I don’t have everyone’s tags so please ID yourselves. This win is yours! @luxboxfilms @crawlingangelfilms @dolcevitafilmsfrance @poojajain2601 @tanyanegiofficial @blink.digital @berlinale @kentbassett @jihepeng lots of love to all!”

