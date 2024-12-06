Girls Will Be Girls OTT Release: When and where to watch Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s award-winning movie

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's award-winning film Girls Will Be Girls is set to debut in India on December 18, 2024. Prime Video has confirmed the streaming date for the highly acclaimed movie. The film stars newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles, alongside Kani Kusruti. It is an Indo-French co-production, produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Pushing Buttons Studios in collaboration with French production companies Dolce Vita Films and Crawling Angel Films.

The movie will be available for streaming from December 18, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. Richa Chadha's joint post with Ali Fazal and Prime Video read, "Witness the coming-of-age story with a touch of rebellion & desire. #GirlsWillBeGirlsOnPrime, Dec 18."

See the post here:

Girls Will Be Girls had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and received critical acclaim at several prestigious events, including the Toronto International Film Festival, Cannes, and MAMI.

Richa Chadha, reflecting on her first production venture in an old chat with SCREEN, shared that the film explores the raw and authentic experiences of young adults, highlighting the rebellious nature of adolescence and the struggles of adulting, where inter-generational conflicts and a desire for independence are prevalent.

The Fukrey actress expressed her excitement that the universal theme of the film had resonated with audiences worldwide.

She also mentioned that with the upcoming exclusive digital release on Prime Video in India, they are eager for the film to reach a broader audience, hoping viewers will find reflections of their own experiences in Mira’s story.

Ali Fazal also shared that Girls Will Be Girls holds a special place for both him and his wife. He explained that it was their first project as producers, and a lot of heart, passion, and hard work went into bringing their vision to life. He described the experience as a journey of significant learning and growth.

The Mirzapur star also mentioned that the incredible response from international audiences has been a great source of motivation, inspiring them to continue pursuing their passion for creating unique narratives.

On a personal note, the couple is currently busy with baby duties after recently welcoming their first daughter, whom they have named Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

