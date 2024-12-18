Priyanka Chopra reviews Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Girls Will Be Girls; here's what she said

Priyanka Chopra has shifted her base to the West but never fails to support and promote Indian films. Recently, the global icon appreciated Richa Chadha's film Girls Will Be Girls , praising its theme and story.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra supported the film by sharing its promo in her Instagram Stories. In addition, she penned a note showering praise on the film. Describing it as an honest and beautiful story, Chopra shared details about its release, urging audiences to watch it.

She wrote, "An honest, beautifully crafted story of desire, rebellion, and coming-of-age." She also mentioned the film's availability, writing, "#GirlsWillBeGirls, written and directed by #ShuchiTalati – streaming now, only on @primevideoin. - #preetiwooman @kantari_kanmani @kesav.b @alifazalo @therichachadha."

Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati, is a coming-of-age drama that has received widespread critical acclaim. The movie features a fresh and young cast, including Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron. Notably, this feature film marks the debut of both Preeti and Kesav.

The story revolves around a young girl at a boarding school nestled in the mesmerizing foothills of the Himalayas, as she navigates the complex and emotional transitions of her teenage years. She grapples with a turbulent mother-daughter relationship, growing attraction toward a new student, and the challenges of a protective parent, making it a relatable watch.

Girls Will Be Girls premiered at the prestigious 2024 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was praised for its authentic portrayal of adolescence and desire. Moreover, the drama's stunning visuals perfectly complement its narrative.

The film was produced by an all-female crew, including Indian actress Richa Chadha , Shuchi Talati, and Claire Chassagne. It is available in three languages: English, Hindi, and Malayalam.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to appear in international projects, including Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Safia Oakley-Green.

She recently wrapped up her busy shooting schedule for the action-packed series Citadel Season 2 , where she reprises her role as Nadia Sinh.

