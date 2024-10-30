Govinda’s son Yashvardhan gives update on actor’s health after accidental shooting: ‘1-2 hafto me dance bhi karna…’

Bollywood icon and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was rushed to Juhu’s Criticare Hospital on October 1, 2024, after an accidental misfire from his licensed firearm caused a leg injury. After his discharge, Govinda's son Yashvardhan shared that his father’s spirits are high and shared on a lighter note that he might be back on his feet and will be dancing very soon.

Yashvardhan, stepping out at a Diwali bash in Mumbai, delighted fans with an update on Govinda’s recovery. He shared that the actor’s stitches have been removed and he’s doing well. He said, "Badiya, badiya. Much better hai, stitches nikal gaye hai, koi tension nahi hai" (He’s great, he’s great. He’s much better now, the stitches have been removed so there is no tension).

With a lighthearted smile, Yashvardhan added, "Mast, ab ek do hafto mein dance bhi karna chalu kar lenge” (He’ll start dancing in a couple of weeks).

Watch the video below!

As reported by Indian Express, Govinda was about to head to Kolkata when an unexpected accident happened. His manager, Shashi Sinha, shared the incident details and confirmed that Govinda was now in stable condition.

While placing his licensed revolver into a cabinet, the weapon slipped, leading to an accidental discharge. The bullet struck Govinda below his left knee, though it was quickly removed. Shashi confirmed that Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, was by his side at the hospital, stating that “he’s interacting with everyone and is doing well.”

Advertisement

Tina shared that her father underwent surgery to have the bullet removed and would remain in the ICU for observation. The doctors would re-evaluate his condition after a day. Meanwhile, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, who was away traveling, promptly returned to stay by his side.

The legendary '90s sensation, renowned for his impeccable comedic timing and electrifying dance moves, made a striking comeback to the political arena this March. In a bold move just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined forces with the Shiv Sena faction spearheaded by Eknath Shinde.

Surrounded by the energy of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Govinda expressed his motivation for this alliance, declaring that he sees the party as 'clean'—a refreshing choice in the often turbulent world of politics.

ALSO READ: Govinda issues FIRST statement post accidental gunshot; ‘I was shot, but..’