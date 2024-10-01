Govinda issues FIRST statement post accidental gunshot; ‘I was shot, but..’

Bollywood actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was rushed to Criti Care Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) for emergency surgery after his licensed firearm accidentally misfired, resulting in a self-inflicted leg injury. The former MP is now in stable condition and recuperating well. The actor shared that "he was shot but now the bullet has been removed."

In an audio message shared with the media by Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde, Govinda conveyed his thanks to his supporters and well-wishers. Govinda said, “Namaste, pranam. I am Govinda. Due to your blessings, my parents’ blessings, and the grace of my guru… I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr. Garwal. Thank you all for your prayers and support.”

According to Indian Express, Govinda was preparing to depart for Kolkata, when the accident occurred. His manager, Shashi Sinha, explained the details of the incident, and that Govinda is now in good condition. He stated that Govinda was about to leave for Kolkata when the accident took place.

While he was keeping his licensed revolver in the almirah, it accidentally fell to the ground, causing a bullet to discharge. Shashi mentioned that the injury was below Govinda’s left knee, but the bullet had been removed. He also noted that Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, was at the hospital. Shashi mentioned, "He is talking to everyone and is doing alright.”

Tina informed that the actor underwent surgery to have the bullet removed. She mentioned that Govinda would be monitored in the ICU for a day, after which the doctors would assess his condition. Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, who was traveling when the incident occurred, quickly returned to be by his side.

Earlier this March, just before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda became a member of the Shiv Sena in the company of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He explained that he chose to join the party because he regarded it as "clean."

We wish actor Govinda a speedy recovery. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

