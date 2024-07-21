Guru Purnima 2024: Saira Banu pays tribute to Kashmir Ki Kali choreographer; Kathak teacher Padma Shri Roshan Kumari

July 21, 2024, marked the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, and several people, including celebrities, took to their social media handles and thanked their gurus. Following the same streak, actress Saira Banu took to her social media handles and paid tribute to the teachers of her life, and the carousel she shared is too wholesome.

Saira Banu attributes her success in classical form to Padma Shri Roshan Kumari

The 79-year-old started her note by calling herself fortunate to have had blessings from her gurus all her life, who shaped her with their teachings and guidance. She further mentioned Padma Shri Roshan Kumari, who also worked with legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Kumari was from Jaipur Gharana and was Saira’s classical dance teacher.

Talking about her, Saira wrote, “Her grace and discipline were nothing short of a masterclass and a blessing to the Indian art form. Everything I achieved in classical dancing is attributed to her.” The actress further thanked her teacher for fully nurturing her and shaping her in her journey of classical dancing.

Find Roshan Kumari sitting beside Saira Banu on the left in the first picture here:-

Saira Banu pays tribute to veteran choreographer P.L. Raj

In her note ahead, Banu recollected her debut film Junglee (1961) and the first song she shot in the movie titled Kashmir Ki Kali. Making mention of the late P.L. Raj, Saira revealed that they collaborated on several films of Banu’s career.

She continued, “As also my rehearsal composer Shalini Deshpande, who left no stone unturned and painstakingly rehearsed with me what movements had been set for me in the respective dances.”

Appreciating their contribution, Saira Banu promised to share more such stories soon.

Saira Banu was one of the biggest leading ladies of the late 1960s and early 1970s. She starred in several iconic movies including Shagird (1967), Diwana (1967), Sagina (1974), Bluff Master (1963), Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Jhuk Gaya Aasman (1968), Padosan (1968), Victoria No. 203 (1972), Hera Pheri (1976), and Bairaag (1976). Banu took a retirement from Indian cinema in 1976, and her last movie, Faisla, saw a delayed release in 1988.

