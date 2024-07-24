Gyaarah Gyaarah Trailer OUT: Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa defy rules of time in thrilling series

Raghav Juyal recently impressed everyone with his performance in the violent action thriller movie Kill. He is now collaborating with the producers of Kill for another intriguing project, Gyaarah Gyaarah. The web series also stars Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The trailer of the time-traveling show has now been released, which gives a glimpse into what’s in store for the audience.

Trailer of Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gyaarah Gyaarah will blow your minds

Today, July 24, 2024, the makers of the upcoming series Gyaarah Gyaarah unveiled the trailer across social media platforms. The 2-minute, 28-second trailer begins with an intriguing line: “Time is just an illusion. Time conceals many mysteries.” A unit of police officers works on cold cases that haven’t been solved for many years.

Raghav Juyal’s character comes across a walkie-talkie through which he talks with a cop, played by Dhairya Karwa, in 1990. They team up in their fight for justice while Kritika Kamra joins them on this adventure.

The official description of the trailer states, “Gyaarah Gyaarah, An anomaly connects 2 police officers across timelines through a walkie-talkie that comes alive at 11:11 pm every day. As the two help each other solve cases, the reality around them changes forever.”

Watch the full trailer here!

One fan expressed their excitement for the series, saying, “Oh my this is going to be something else.. Can't wait anymore,” while another wrote, “Brilliant very excited for this.”

A user gushed over Raghav Juyal, stating, “Kill me Kill karne ke bad ab Bhayankar Police Case solve karte huye.” Another comment read, “Looks awesome!!!! Can’t wait to watch this!!! Really excited!!!”

More about the series Gyaarah Gyaarah

In the series, Raghav Juyal portrays the role of Yug Arya, while Kritika Kamra plays Vamika Rawat, and Dhairya Karwa stars as Shaurya Attwal. Directed by Umesh Bist, this thriller is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.

Presented by Dharmatic Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, Gyaarah Gyaarah is slated to release on ZEE5 on August 9, 2024.

