Karan Johar calls Sonakshi Sinha ‘coolest bride’; reveals what he loved about her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal started their marital journey on June 23 after dating each other for seven years. The inside pictures and videos from their wedding functions beautifully captured the happiness of the couple. Sonakshi and Zaheer received heartwarming wishes from the film industry for their new beginnings. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed what he loved about their wedding. He even dubbed Sonakshi the ‘coolest bride.’

Karan Johar loved Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Today, June 28, Karan Johar engaged in a live session on Instagram to interact with his followers. During the session, he talked about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s recent wedding. He complimented Sonakshi on her bridal look and was in awe of the simplicity of their ceremony.

Karan said, “You know what I loved about Sonakshi was that she was the coolest bride. She was cool. Zaheer and Sonakshi looked lovely. They looked happy, they looked gorgeous. And there were no frills and fancies, it was just pure love and fun. And that’s what I loved about their wedding. And I loved the way she looked. So much love for her.”

Earlier, after the newlyweds shared their official wedding announcement on social media, Karan reshared their post on his Instagram Stories. He extended his wishes, saying, “Congratulations and so much love to @aslisona and @iamzahero,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

For the uninitiated, Karan and Sonakshi have previously collaborated on movies like Ittefaq and Kalank, which were produced by the filmmaker.

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding and reception

Apart from the pictures of their registered marriage, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also dropped a stunning photoshoot in their looks for the reception.

In the caption, the actress summarized their wedding day, stating, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”

