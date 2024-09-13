Halsey Gets Engaged to Their Boyfriend, Former Nickelodeon Actor Avan Jogia

It's official. Halsey and Avan Jogia are now engaged! The 29-year-old singer declared the good news on September 12, 2024, through X, addressing Jogia as her fiancé, promoting him from boyfriend status.

In fact, the two were seen kissing during a romantic picnic in July at a lush green park in New York City with the Ego singer sporting an engagement ring which prompted the rumors about the next step in their relationship. Halsey – who uses she/they pronouns – featured in an Instagram carousel where the singer posted different pictures of them and their partner including a few where the couple were cuddling.

Speaking of sweet embraces, the Colors singer was dressed in latex during Halloween, as was Avan Jogia, whilst his hand rested on her shoulder. Jogia, 32, also shared several photos of the same event on his Instagram. As per People, the couple first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 when they were spotted kissing in public. This soon followed an Instagram hard launch with an influx of sweet pictures of the pair shared on each other's accounts.

The pop star recently shared photos of herself with Jogia in May during their glamorous time spent at the Gold House Gala.

In April, Jogia collaborated with the Lilith hitmaker for her makeup brand About Face, on an advertisement for her Energy Angel collection. He not only directed but also starred alongside his partner in the video. Both were acknowledged for participating as makeup artists in the ad.

Recognized for his performance on Nickelodeon’s genius teen series Victorious, Jogia has acted in other shows including Now Apocalypse, Orphan Black: Echoes and films such as Ten Thousand Saints and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Halsey has a son with ex-boyfriend Alex Aydin, named Ender Ridley, who is 3 years old. They dated him until April 2023. No plans for a wedding have been announced by either Avan Jogia or the singer yet. However, fans can be treated with the pop sensation's upcoming fifth studio album The Great Impersonator set to release on October 25, 2024.

