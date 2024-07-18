Halsey Fuels Engagement Rumors After Picnic With New Beau Avan Jogia In NYC

Halsey and Canadian actor Avan Jogia were recently spotted outdoors for a PDA-filled picnic. However, what caught everyone's attention was a ring the Without Me singer was sporting. It in turn sparked engagement rumors online ahead of Halsey's upcoming fifth studio album release.

Is Halsey engaged to new beau Avan Jogia?

Halsey and Avan Jogia have recently made people think about their engagement. The Lilith singer, who uses she and they pronouns interchangeably, was seen wearing a remarkable ring on their left hand while spending time with their partner during a picnic in New York City.

On a sunny day, the couple reportedly went to enjoy themselves in the park, where Halsey, 29 years old, exposed a gold band with a green gemstone and small diamonds around it. They sat on his lap, and their ring could be seen as they wore it on their left finger. They were smitten with each other as they lay on the grass enjoying intimate moments. Throughout several hours, the two indulged in PDA, sharing bread, cheese, and wine.

Halsey sported a purple dress and vibrant pink hair, while their beau stuck to a stylish, formal white button-up shirt.

Halsey and Avan Jogia's relationship timeline

As per Page Six, rumors began in September 2023 when the two were seen kissing each other in Los Angeles. When Halsey posted pictures from their appearance at LA Fashion Week, this relationship officially started getting recorded on Instagram, solidifying them as a couple.

Halsey split from Alev Aydin earlier in 2022. After four years together, Halsey separated from Aydin. They share a three-year-old son named Ender Ridley together. However, multiple sources have said that both individuals still care about taking care of their child even though they are no longer together.

Among others like Matty Healy, Lido, Machine Gun Kelly, and G-Eazy, the Bad At Love singer had been romantically linked with many stars before they started dating Avan Jogia. Each of these relationships had an impact on their music career and public image.

Halsey confirmed the release of their fifth studio album via a cryptic new website, ForMyLastTrick.com, that flaunted numerous badges and letters from the artist. Lucky, the upcoming single from their album, will arrive on July 26th.

