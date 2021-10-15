Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: Actor’s glorious journey from a cameo in 3 Idiots to full fledged role in Hollywood

There are very rare Bollywood celebrities who create a mark in the industry with their first performance only. Even though their performance was a hit and miss one, yet there was something about their charm or their screen presence or their talent that attracted the audience and made them their fans in no time. Well, one such personality is Ali Fazal whose nearly 5 minutes role in Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots is still remembered and that gave him a chance to flourish in the industry and he has reached that point in his career where he is not only created a mark for himself in Bollywood but also in Hollywood.

Today as the actor celebrates his Birthday, we would like to highlight the career graph of Ali Fazal from a cameo in 3 Idiots to a full-fledged role in Ray.

3 Idiots (2009)

Remember the song ‘Give me some sunshine’ from the movie? If you have watched this Aamir Khan starrer even once it wouldn’t be so hard to not remember this song. Well, the college student who sings this song and within 5 minutes after this commits suicide was non-other than Ali Fazal. Looking at him then no one ever thought that this chap would make it so big in the industry. But the actor proved everyone wrong and you all can see where he has reached.

Fukrey (2013)

This is one of the most important films for Ali Fazal, as he met his soul mate Richa Chaddha on the sets of this film itself. It was a coming up of age comedy film in which Ali played the role of a struggling musician. This film and his performance received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.

Bobby Jasoos & Sonali Cable (2014)

This was that year when Ali Fazal appeared in two movies both somewhat women-centric films. Ali had initially rejected Vidya Balan starrer Bobby, as he felt that he had nothing much to do in it but later he agreed to do it as the love story between his character and Vidya’s character was unique. Fazal did his first intimate scene on-screen with Rhea Chakraborty in Sonali Cable. Although both the movie did not do so well at the box office.

Fast And Furious 7 (2015)

Starring in the Fast and Furious series for any Bollywood actor is a big deal and Ali Fazal made his Hollywood debut with this one. The movie was announced in February 2012 and upon its release, the film was a blockbuster success.

Victoria and Abdul (2017)

The film is a biographical comedy-drama directed by Stephen Frears. The film revolves around the real-life relationship between Queen Victoria and her Indian servant Abdul Karim. The film features Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Michael Gambon among others. The film also had its premiere at the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Death On The Nile (2020)

The film is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel with the same name. The film is a follow up of 2017 blockbuster Murder On The Orient Express, also an adaptation of Christie’s novel with the same name. Ali Fazal’s performance in this one was loved by all.

Ray (2021)

Ali Fazal’s recent project is a series on Netflix. He starred in one of the 4 stories titled Forget Me Not. Based on Ray's short story Bipin Chowdhury'r Smritibhrom it is about a successful entrepreneur, Ipsit Rama Nair [layed by Ali Fazal and an event, which changes the way his life was previously.

Well, we must say that Ali Fazal has come a long way in his career but we also know that there is still a long way to go for him and that he will achieve great success.

Happy Birthday Ali Fazal!

