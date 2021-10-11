EXCLUSIVE: Tabu joins Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi in Delhi schedule of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya; Deets Inside

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Vishal Bhardwaj has signed Ali Fazal to play the lead in his next. Soon after, the National Award winning filmmaker officially announced his directorial titled Khufiya on social media. Besides Ali, the film also features Tabu, Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi. “Justice gets personal. I’m extremely thrilled to share Khufiya with you, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Coming soon, only on Netflix,” Bhardwaj had written on Instagram in September.

The film went on the floors recently, and we now have some more details on this ongoing shoot. “Ali started filming for his portion last week, while Wamiqa joined the team on Friday and Tabu joined them today. They will be filming in Delhi till the end of October, and then will resume again for the second schedule in early 2022. Some of the portions of this movie will also be shot in Himachal Pradesh, among a few other locations,” informs a source close to the development.

Next month, Vishal is expected to get busy with his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut, which is titled Kuttey. It is expected to roll next month. Pinkvilla had revealed in January this year that Arjun Kapoor will headline Aasmaan’s film. The official announcement was made in August and besides Arjun, Kuttey also features, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bharadwaj. “Vishal wants to focus on Aasmaan’s film as well, and so has divided his schedule accordingly,” adds the source.

A few days ago, Ali Fazal had also shared his look from the film on Instagram. “The year of the moustache is here!!! Lots to tell. #Khufiya tales,” he had written.

