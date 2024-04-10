Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production Girls Will Be Girls to be screened at TIFF Next Wave Film Festival 2024

The power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production film, Girls Will Be Girls, has been making waves at the international level, receiving immense acclaim. It has already premiered at prestigious film festivals like Sundance Film Festival and South by Southwest Film Festival, and now the movie is going to this year's TIFF Next Wave Film Festival. Richa and Ali have both expressed their excitement about the same in a statement.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on their film Girls Will Be Girls going to TIFF Next Wave Film Festival 2024

Adding another feather to its cap, Girls Will Be Girls, the venture produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal has been officially selected for screening at the TIFF Next Wave Film Festival 2024. The movie will be screened on April 14th during the film festival which is set to take place from April 11th to 14th.

In a statement, Richa Chadha expressed her feelings, saying, "Being selected for TIFF Next Wave is a huge honor for us. It's incredibly gratifying to see our film resonating with audiences worldwide and being recognized by such esteemed festivals. Girls Will Be Girls is a project that is very close to our hearts, and to witness its journey from conception to being screened at TIFF is truly overwhelming."

Talking about the significance of the film, Richa stated, "We poured our hearts and souls into this film, hoping to spark meaningful conversations and connect with viewers on a deeper level. The fact that it's making waves on international platforms is a testament to the universal themes it explores and the dedication of our team."

Extending her gratitude, the actress said, "We are immensely grateful for this opportunity and excited to share Girls Will Be Girls with the diverse and passionate audience at TIFF Next Wave."

Ali Fazal also conveyed his sentiments, remarking, "Participating in TIFF Next Wave is a dream come true for any filmmaker. We are thrilled to showcase Girls Will Be Girls to a diverse and enthusiastic audience at this renowned platform. This film has been a labor of love for all of us involved, and to see it receive such recognition is incredibly rewarding."

He continued, "Girls Will Be Girls is not just a film; it's a reflection of our collective vision and commitment to storytelling that resonates with people from all walks of life. We aimed to create something meaningful, something that sparks conversations and leaves a lasting impact on viewers. To have it selected for TIFF Next Wave alongside such remarkable films is both humbling and exhilarating."

Expressing his anticipation, Ali mentioned, "We can't wait for audiences to experience the magic of Girls Will Be Girls and join us in celebrating the power of cinema to inspire and unite. The last time I was at TIFF was with Judi when we showcased Victoria and Abdul. It's a true homecoming. TIFF will always be close to me."

More about the film Girls Will Be Girls produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Girls Will Be Girls is a coming-of-age story, directed by filmmaker Shuchi Talati, which explores a complex relationship between a mother and a daughter. The cast includes Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles. The film has received a lot of praise for its storyline and acting performances.