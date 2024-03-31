WATCH: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha recreates iconic scene from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Manisha Koirala reacts

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is currently gearing up for the release of her period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While shooting for her assignments and upcoming projects, the mommy-to-be is also having fun with her crew. Minutes ago, the actress dropped a clip of herself recreating the iconic scene from the song Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan with her spot dada. Take a look!

Richa Chadha enacts a romantic scene from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with her spot dada

Talk about acting across genres and Richa Chadha has done it all. From being part of the black comedy crime film Gangs of Wasseypur to nailing comedy in the Fukrey franchise. But what she couldn’t do was romance Salman Khan in the iconic movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Hence, she decided to fill this void by enacting a romantic scene from the film’s cult classing song Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.

A while ago, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a video. It opens with a clip from the song where Salman can be seen grabbing Aishwarya Rai’s hair. Cut to Richa acting as Aish and her spot dada playing Khan. Both of them recreated the scene and how! Don’t miss Chadha’s lip-biting and her sensual eye contact with her co-actor. She penned in the clip, “Tell me you’re a Bhansali fan without telling me you’re a Bhansali fan.”

Check it out:

The Madam Chief Minister actress also wrote in the captions, “हम निल दे चुके सनम! Laugh because reality is depressing and Monday awaits! Here’s my very sporting spot of some 11 years, Mr cutie @deepakvijayrathod giving his best expressions to a cult classic song!” Minutes after she dropped the visual, her Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala commented on the post. She wrote, “Maddy too cute” with multiple emojis.

Take a look:

Nearly seven weeks ago, Chadha, along with her husband, actor Ali Fazal announced their pregnancy to the world with two images. “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world,” they penned in the post.

Richa Chadha will be soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar along with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

