Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: Did you know it was love at first sight for Stree 2 actor with his wife Mridula?

Pankaj Tripathi is a Bollywood actor who is away from the glitz and the glam of the industry. He is often seen spending a lovely time with his wife Mridula Tripathi and daughter Aashi Tripathi in their village. The actor, who has been ruling the hearts of his admirers celebrates his official birthday on September 5. On his big day, we go back to the day when he fell in love with his wife on seeing her for the first time at his sister’s wedding, back in 1993.

Mridula and Pankaj Tripathi are the perfect examples of lovers growing older together. The couple’s love story started when they attended the wedding of the actor’s sister. While talking to ScoopWhoop, the Stree 2 star recalled the exact moment when he thought she was the one. Elaborating on the beautiful scene, he expressed that the moment he saw her on the balcony of the terrace, he thought to himself ‘This is the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with’.

The fun part is, at that time, he didn’t even know who she was, or what her name was. But after enquiring, he came to know that she was his brother-in-law’s sister. Recalling her first memory of the National Award-winning actor, Mridula told The Better India that it was her elder brother’s pre-wedding ceremony. She was on her way to a tiny room on the terrace to get dressed when a boy with hazel eyes, brown hair, and a beard crossed her. “Those eyes would go on to follow me during the entire function,” she giggled.

Advertisement

Since there was barely any medium to contact a person directly, Pankaj would visit his sister’s home once in five months and at that time, he would talk to his crush. After dinner, the lovers would sit chatting for hours about books, novels, characters, stories, and writers, sometimes even till early morning.

But it wasn’t Pankaj who expressed his affection for him. When her family started looking for a prospective groom for her, Tripathi accompanied his sister and brother-in-law to see one of them for her. Upon their return, he informed her that the guy was good for her and he could provide her with all materialistic pleasures. This is when Mridula fell for him. She eventually expressed her feelings to him and they started dating. Since she was living in Kolkata and he was in Delhi, studying at NSD, they barely communicated.

But that didn’t stop them from dating for 12 years. After facing objections from their respective families for getting into matrimony with a person from within their close circle, the couple got married on January 15, 2004. Soon after, they moved to Mumbai, and in 2006, they were blessed with a baby girl, Aashi Tripathi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi opens up on fatherhood; wishes to make world 'more beautiful for his child’