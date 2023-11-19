EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi opens up on fatherhood; wishes to make world 'more beautiful for his child’

Today is International Men’s Day. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges faced by men. In an exclusive conversation for Pinkvilla's Menologues, the National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi delved into an engaging conversation, shedding light on the nuances of fatherhood and emphasizing the importance of evolving perspectives for both men and women. He also spoke about the significance of building a better society for future generations.

Pankaj Tripathi recites poetry about fatherhood

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Pankaj Tripathi reflected on the loss of his father by saying, “Woh vacuum toh rahega hi, jeevan prayant. Par yeh leela hai dharti ka, aise hi chalta rehta hai silsila” (That void will always remain, throughout life's duration. But this is the play of the earth; the cycle continues just like that). He further enriched the conversation by reciting a touching poem penned by Paritosh Tripathi, beautifully capturing the essence of a father.

Pankaj Tripathi on changing perspective of men and women

Pankaj Tripathi emphasized, “Badi bhumika hai, purush ki bhi badi zimmedari hai. Dono purush stree, baap beti ho ya kisi bhi rishte me ho ya rishte me na bhi ho sath kaam karne wale log ho 2 individual ho jinka koi lena dena nahi hai, purush ko bhi stree ko bhi ek alag nazariye se dekhne ki zarurat hai” (It's a significant role, and it's a big responsibility for a man. Whether both are men and women, father and daughter, or any other relationship, or even if there is no relationship, they are individuals working together. Both the man and the woman need to look from a different perspective).

Citing an example, he shared, “Kayi baar preconceived notion hota hai ki koi purush raat ko kisi akeli mahila ko dekh ke madad k liye bhi aage jae toh woh darr jaegi (Many times, there is a preconceived notion that if a man approaches a lone woman at night to offer help, she might get scared).

Tripathi added that this may be due to her past experiences, and it's essential for both parties to understand, urging against generalizations. He stated, “We are all human; we have our mistakes, our shortcomings, our weaknesses, along with our goodness.”

Pankaj Tripathi on striving to make better society for children

Pankaj Tripathi highlighted the importance of creating a better society by saying, "Humari duty hai ek kalakar ke naate, film fraternity me kaam karne ke naate, prayas karein ki behtar nagrik bane aur behtar samaj bane. Chahte hai jaisi duniya hume mili hai usse aur sundar bana ke hum apne bacchi ko dede, apni aane wali peedi ko dede. Khud kamayi karke croron paisa kama k dede par usko samaj agar accha nahi denge toh kya mahatva hai? usko rehna toh yahi hai” (Our duty, as artists, and working in the film fraternity, is to make efforts to become better citizens and contribute to building a better society. We want to make the world we have received more beautiful and pass it on to my child and future generations. Earning millions is fine, but if we don't give them a better society, what significance does it hold? They have to live here only).

