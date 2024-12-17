Happy Birthday Pratibha Ranta: When Heeramandi actress recalled meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time; 'He asked me whether...'

Pratibha Ranta, who made waves in 2024 with her impactful performances in Heeramandi and Laapataa Ladies, celebrates her birthday today, December 17, 2024. On this day, let's revisit the moment of her first meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she was nervous about meeting the ace director for Heeramandi, who made her feel comfortable. She recalled him asking her if she could dance well, given her character in the series, and she was left awestruck by his vision for it.

In one of the previous interviews with Etv, Pratibha Ranta opened up about her experience on working in the Hindi film industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sharing details from her first meeting, the actress said that before she met with him, she was nervous about it.

But, it all turned out to be false as she was kind and welcoming to her. "He was very sweet and welcoming. He asked me if I could dance and spoke to me very kindly," she recalled. Pratibha admitted she always wanted to work with the filmmaker and the opportunity was a way to bring her dream into life. Ranta praised the filmmaker and made some important lesson.

The actress noted that she was at a crossroads once she completed working on Laapata Ladies and went head to work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Despite knowing about his work, she was always taken aback by his grand vision, which was a contrast from Laapata Ladies.

Advertisement

The filmmaker paid a lot of attention to detail, and she couldn't think of agreeing that every frame was carefully looked over and changed by the morning team. She said, "Every frame had so much detailing, and his vision is beyond imagination."

Ranta went on to praise the consistent rehearsals by him. and described he guided her through every scene, shaping her performance in Heeramandi that brought her immense happiness in her

Pratibha credits the filmmaker for teaching her important lessons during their production journey and revealed the biggest takeaway from working with him was not to restrict everyone.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marked the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and more.