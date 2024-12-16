Aamir Khan recalls having tons of arguments with Kiran Rao on Laapataa Ladies' sets; shares why she was right choice to direct film

Aamir Khan, the producer of Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry to the Oscars, is busy promoting his film in the West. Recently, the actor revealed that he chose Kiran Rao to direct the popular movie because he felt she would approach the film with honesty. Moreover, he shared that he had a lot of arguments with his ex-wife while they worked on the movie, but they convinced each other over the right things.

In a new interview with BBC News, Aamir Khan shared that Kiran's name was the first name as a director that came into his mind when he read the script. He shared, "I think the reason I chose her is because I know she will be honest with it, and that's what I wanted, and that's what it needed."

Explaining his point, the actor said that when a director approaches a story with honesty, the dramatization increases itself, and he wanted something similar for the film. As a result, Kiran's approach aligned with his vision.

He mentioned that Rao is an honest director with a good creative instinct who gives her all to a script or film. According to him, they are similar in their approach to a movie when they do whatever is essential to convey the story without much dramatization.

When asked if they had any arguments working together, the actor nodded. He laughingly said, "Arguments on the film. Oh yeah! Tons. I mean, we can't make a film with an argument. We argue every point, and we have strong opinions."

But Aamir explained that they both are sensible individuals and didn't argue over basic things. They tried to convince each other on different occasions how they could better convey a part of the story. However, he emphasized that he left a lot of decisions to her because he wanted her to follow her instinct as a director and believed in it.

Speaking about his professional relationship with the director, he admitted feeling grateful to have her in his life. He shared that they spent 16 beautiful years together, during which time he learned many things from her. Consequently, he admires her as an individual and becomes happy whenever he sees her, reflecting on how they continued to maintain a cordial bond after their separation.

When asked if their professional relationship changed after they parted ways, he quipped, "She is a great person, and I am not too bad, so we get along well, and we love each other and respect each other." Khan acknowledged that their personal bond has changed slightly, but their feelings for each other haven't turned sour.

For those who don't know, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the set of Lagaan, where she worked as an assistant director and got married on December 28, 2005. They parted ways on July 3, 2021, but continue co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan, and she is often spotted being a part of his family celebrations.

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) is based on the story of two newlywed brides who get exchanged and go through a series of adventures. The film featured Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan, and more in significant roles.

