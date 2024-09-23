EXCLUSIVE: Laapataa Ladies star Pratibha Ranta reacts to official selection of Kiran Rao’s directorial for Oscars 2025; ‘I hope this opens...'

The internet is elated with the selection of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies at the Oscars 2025. Meanwhile, Pratibha Ranta who was also one of the leads in the movie alongside Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastava expressed her happiness on the remarkable milestone achievement.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Pratibha Ranta reacted to the selection of Laapataa Ladies at the 97th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film category. The actress said, “It feels surreal that a film as meaningful as Laapataa Ladies will be representing India at the Academy Awards. As actors, we always dream of being part of something that leaves a lasting impact, and to be a part of a film that’s gaining international recognition is beyond my wildest dreams."

"What makes this moment even more significant is that the film celebrates the strength of women, set against the backdrop of rural India, yet it speaks to experiences that transcend borders. I hope this opens more doors for stories from our country to be told and celebrated on a global scale," she further added.

The 13-member committee unanimously selected Kiran Rao’s directorial as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the prestigious event.

The film has left behind 29 films out of the list that had names of the likes of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Malayalam National Award winner Aattam, Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light, Tamil film Maharaja, Telugu titles Kalki 2898 AD and Hanu-Man. Additionally, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Yami Gautam’s Article 370 were also a part of the list.

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao also shared a special note on her Instagram expressing happiness over the development. “I am deeply honored and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life," a part of her long note read.

A delightful comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train, is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

